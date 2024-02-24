Nigeria Ready to Regain Table Tennis Lost Glory at Ghana African Games – Toriola

Says Quadri’s Absence Affected Team Nigeria at World Table Tennis Meet

Nigeria’s national table tennis coach, Segun Toriola, in this interview spoke with ADEKUNLE SALAMI on Team Nigeria’s performance at the World Table Tennis Championship taking place in South Korea and other issues relating to the ping pong sport. Excerpts:

How has the experience been as acting National Chief Coach of Table Tennis?

It was okay but a little bit strange because I still play actively and this tournament was the first World Championship that I will not play in over two decades because I came here as a coach not a player. It’s a bit strange because I wish I could join them but things are different now. When I saw Nigerian players playing and my friends also still playing, it’s a bit strange but the experience is very okay and it is very interesting. I have to look at so many detail not only in our team but in other to ensure Nigerian team and the players are better. I am thinking for myself and also for the players too.

Tell us about the World Table Tennis Championship. How did the players perform?

Generally, the performances are not satisfactory maybe because our top player, Aruna Quadri, did not make it to the event. Aruna pulled out because he was ill. It’s very difficult for the players to correspond because it’s not a singles event or doubles event but a team event and we came with three players for each of the categories-Men and Women. Normally, we are supposed to come with five players. Three players are supposed to play with two reserves if you want to change the tactics or someone is injured. Unfortunately, the economic situation at home in Nigeria did not allow us bring five players. We came with three players but because Aruna was sick, two players had to play instead of three. They were not really motivated because they were playing two instead of three. It was quite difficult for them and for me also. It was very difficult for me. The players were looking forward to the event so that they would qualify for the Olympics in Paris this year. It was very difficult for them and that’s why their performance was that way. We could have done better but we will take positives from the competition.

Which match was the toughest for Nigeria at the world meet?

This is a different world championship and all the matches were tough because this is the first time in the world championship that the country has to qualify. It’s very tough. Right now it’s the best team in all the continents that participated. All the matches were very tough and Aruna’s absence made it tougher for the male team. The female team too were involved in very tough games but the problem for the men is that they were not motivated to play and it’s very sad because they cannot do much because they were not complete. That’s an automatic disadvantage. Without Aruna, it was like a walkover before they started the competition.

Are you in touch with Aruna Quadri and will he be in Ghana for African Games?

I’m in tough with him. I spoke with him. He is now okay and he is going to participate in the African Games. He is ready. And everybody in the team is happy about that. I’m in touch with him. I spoke to him. He is now okay, he is taking care of himself and so he is going to play.

How ready is the team for the African Games?

All the players are ready, they are confident but one or two things have to change during the African Games because we want to try some new players. There will be some new faces on the team. We want to try and encourage the young ones, we need them to grow because of the situation in Nigeria. The senior players are 100 percent ready including Aruna. He has recovered from his food poisoning and he is ready. The championship that he didn’t win in Africa in Accra is special because he wants to go for his first gold medal, so they are all battle ready; both male and female players.

What plans do you have for Nigeria to be overall best country in table tennis at African Games?

I have plans and strategies for us to emerge tops but I am also aware it’s not going to be easy. This is because there are some new players that will come from outside and play for the country. Algeria, Mauritius, Madagascar are having some French players joining them. France has good players because they have two national teams. Algeria has former French champion that is coming for them because he has dual nationality and he is not play- ing for France anymore. He has Algerian nationality so he’s going to play for them. They have two players that will play for Algeria that are French and they are very good and they want to play in Africa. Also, in Madagascar they want to also bring in new players. This year’s African Games in Ghana is going to be tough. I like it that way because it will be very interesting. I have my strategy and I know it’s going to be very hard for Team Nigeria but I believe that we can do it. We will work hard to emerge the best in the sport and help Nigeria on the medals table. We are battle ready to rule Africa at the AG.

Over time, the grassroot players have been abandoned. How do you intend to bring in young talented players to join the national team?

That the grassroots players are being abandoned is something that many have mentioned to me. This is a very interesting question for me and the federation. The young players are very important for me and the federation. That’s why at this year’s African Games in Accra, everybody is going to see new faces of young players in the team. Both male and female because we need to work very hard to develop young people for the federation. This is very important and the young players are very important for us. Because we lack players in Nigeria right now. The young players are not improving, only very few of them. Not like when I was young and we had a lot of young players both in the cadet and junior cadre performing very well. Right now, we lack players and it’s part of my plans to identify them and bring them out for exposure to build their confidence. So, for me, the grassroots is very important. I know some people are going to be surprised when they see the team for our African Games.

What are the plans for Olympic Games table tennis event…

There are great plans but right now, the players need to qualify. Only Aruna has qualified for now. The rest of the players need to work hard to pick the ticket to the games. Africa is going to have Olympic qualification soon in Ki- gali. It’s going to be a qualification for singles events. We have been looking forward to that to get the tickets to play in Paris 2024. Some of the players are going to play doubles at world event tournament to have points so that they can also qualify. They are professionals and can also prepare themselves for the big games. There is a plan and the players are ready to qualify for Olympics. It is a very big competition and we are very hopeful of going there to make a big impact. After the African Games, all the players will train in preparation for the Olympic Games taking place in Paris, France.