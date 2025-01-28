Nigeria Ready To Partner Switzerland On Economic Diversification –Akpabio

Share

Senate President Godswill Akpabio says Nigeria is ready to partner Switzerland to ignite innovation, diversify the economy and create opportunities for generations to come.

He said this yesterday when he received the Chairman and members of the Swiss European Free Trade Association (EFTA) at the National Assembly.

Akpabio said Nigeria, as the largest economy in Africa and a proud member of the African Continental Free Trade Area, was ready to engage with EFTA in ways that would transcend mere trade.

He said: “We envision partnerships that will ignite innovation, diversify our economy and create opportunities for generations to come.

“Switzerland and indeed the European Free Trade Association, has long been a beacon of ingenuity and perseverance.

“Your work in advancing free trade and fostering economic cooperation has set a standard for what nations can achieve when they focus not on their divisions but on their commonalities.

“Our two nations, Nigeria and Switzerland, have already shared moments of profound partnership.”

