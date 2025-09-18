Nigeria Ready To Host Africa’s First Commonwealth Games In 2030, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has assured that Nigeria is ready to host the first Commonwealth Games on African soil in 2030.

The announcement was made on Thursday during a meeting with the Commonwealth Sport Bid Evaluation Committee at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the President was represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to delivering an inclusive, diverse, and world-class 2030 Commonwealth Games. Gbajabiamila, joined by a team of federal ministers and senior officials, held strategic discussions with the delegation led by Darren Hall, Director of Games and Assurance at Commonwealth Sport.

Highlighting the historical significance of Nigeria’s bid, Tinubu noted that Africa has never hosted the Games since their inception in 1930. Nigeria’s previous bid for the 2014 Games was unsuccessful, while Durban, South Africa, was unable to host the 2022 edition due to financial constraints, which was eventually hosted by Birmingham, UK.

Gbajabiamila extended Nigeria’s renowned hospitality to the delegation and conveyed President Tinubu’s full support for the bid. “The President has written a Letter of Guarantee to you; his full weight is behind this bid. We’re ready, willing, and able. Africa deserves its moment,” he said.

The President highlighted reforms aimed at repositioning sports as a strategic driver of national development, including the replacement of the Ministry of Sports with the National Sports Commission. He assured the delegation that all infrastructural, security, and hospitality requirements would be met ahead of schedule, emphasizing that the bid is also about leaving a lasting legacy for youth and national growth.

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, stressed Nigeria’s case over India, citing the country’s position as Africa’s sports giant and the continent’s 22 Commonwealth nations. Habu Gumel, President of Commonwealth Sport Nigeria, confirmed that Nigeria is prepared to host an environmentally sustainable Games.

Mainasara Illo, Chairman of the Bid Committee, presented the nation’s proposal, highlighting plans for 15 sports, including football to enhance global visibility and audience engagement. Darren Hall commended Nigeria’s hospitality and the passion of its people for sports, noting that the Commonwealth, now comprising 56 nations, is aiming for greater diversity as it approaches its centenary.

Ministerial representatives at the meeting included the Ministers of Information and National Orientation, Aviation, Arts, Culture, Tourism, Housing and Urban Development, and Police Affairs.

Nigeria’s successful bid, if awarded, would mark a historic milestone as the first African nation to host the Commonwealth Games, showcasing the continent’s sporting and organizational capabilities.