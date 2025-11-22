Nigeria Ready For Foreign Investment, Shettima Tells G20 Leaders

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and global financial inclusion.

Shettima who represented President Bola Tinubu at the G20 Summit in South Africa in his address highlighted the challenges posed by rising global vulnerabilities, noting that “rising de borders continue to constrain economic progress and transform local challenges into global vulnerabilities,” and called for enhanced international cooperation.

The Vice President noted the importance of sustainable development and responsible utilization of critical minerals, stressing that these must remain central priorities for the G20 to ensure inclusive and enduring development.

He urged G20 leaders to adopt policies that drive sustainable growth, promote financial inclusion, and address emerging global risks.

Shettima also advocated for increased support for Africa’s indigenous production and exports, highlighting the need for mechanisms to significantly boost foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to the continent.

He affirmed that Nigeria has recently demonstrated its readiness for both foreign direct and portfolio investments, citing the fiscal policies of the current administration as a key driver of this progress.