Nigeria Ranks Top Three In Deepwater Oil Projects

The Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu on Friday announced significant progress in Nigeria’s deep water oil sector, with the country now ranking among the top three in terms of competitive returns, up from the lowest quartile.

This shift follows major reforms aimed at improving the fiscal attractiveness of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

In a keynote address at an Executive Session organized by the Energy Institute and the National Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) on Friday, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, highlighted the establishment of Nigeria’s first-ever fiscal framework for deepwater gas projects. This marks a historic achievement for the nation.

Verheijen credited these advancements to the comprehensive reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, which aimed at addressing long-standing challenges in the sector and enhancing business operations.

These reforms have unlocked key projects, such as the Ubeta Non-Associated Gas project—a $500 million initiative.

Verheijen noted that the Ubeta field, discovered in 1965, is finally set to deliver significant benefits for Nigerian businesses and communities.

Nigeria is also poised to tap into $90 billion in financing available globally for Deepwater projects by international oil companies (IOCs) already operating in the country.

Verheijen emphasized that securing just 20% of this funding would be enough to bring five major Deepwater projects online, unlocking 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Looking ahead, the government expects the momentum for Deepwater investment to accelerate in 2025, with the first final investment decision (FID) on a greenfield Deepwater development since the Egina project in 2013.

These investments are expected to have a transformative impact on the Nigerian economy.

Verheijen highlighted the potential for significant foreign exchange inflows, which would aid exchange rate management and macroeconomic stability.

Additionally, local economies will benefit from increased construction spending, job creation, skill-building, and technology transfer.

The Special Adviser concluded by emphasizing the importance of collaboration with global partners to sustain reform momentum and attract further investment to support Nigeria’s economic growth.

”Energy is key to creating high-paying jobs, fostering industrialization, driving innovation, and ensuring long-term prosperity for Nigeria and Africa,” she said.

