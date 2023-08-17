Nigeria Ranks Second Globally In Prevalence Of Malnutrition – USAID

…As US invests $1 million to save the situation

Nigeria has been ranked first in Africa and second globally, in terms of prevalence of malnutrition among children.

This followed a surge in the number of malnourished children in the country from seven per cent (7%) to twelve per cent (12%) in the past five years.

Mission Director, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Anne Patterson, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Ready to Use Therapeutic Foods ( RUTF)

Trade Fair held in Abuja.

She stated that out of the over 2.5 million who have suffered acute malnutrition in Nigeria, only a mere 2.8 per cent of them have had access to treatment using RUTF products.

Patterson said the statistics were based on the Food Consumption and Micronutrients Survey conducted in 2021, adding that the report underscores the pressing need for enhanced efforts to address the growing malnutrition crisis in the country. Patterson however expressed joy that local production of RUTF has commenced in the country.

“Fortunately, local procurement of our ETF is available through producers such as Ariel Foods and Emzor- foods. DABSLs and Nutri-K. These firms have demonstrated that there is capacity in Nigeria to produce these commodities at international standards.

“The US government is eager to strengthen ties with the private sector firms that are addressing malnutrition here. For example, just last week, USAID entered into a partnership with Emzor Food and Beverages to build a medical-grade groundnut paste processing facility here in Nigeria. We contributed $1 million to this effort,” she said.

According to Patterson, Emzor Foods had demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing malnutrition.

“In Nigeria, medical grade groundnut paste is an essential ingredient in life-saving treatment for malnourished children.

“So it is incumbent on all of us to ensure that local capacity is nurtured and sustained because, after all, our objective is to make our RUTF affordable and available whenever and wherever it is needed in Nigeria.

To that end, there is work that remains to be done to improve the cost-effectiveness of aflatoxin-free groundnut paste, milk powder, and other micronutrient premixes that go into RUTF,” she said.

Patterson charged state governments across the country to commit to sustaining access to RUTF and other life-saving nutrition commodities. She also commended the Federal Ministry of Health for including RUTF and other nutrition commodities in the list of essential medicines, adding that the measure would ensure that life-saving essential foods are procured and made available at all state health facilities.

She further disclosed that the US government through USAID is exploring sustainable financing options to ensure that these life-saving nutrition commodities remain accessible to those who need them.

” We are also investing in the private sector to promote the local supply of our ETF including access to premium groundnut paste that will meet UNICEF standards.

In addition, we’re supporting groundnut farmers with access to improved seeds and training on harvesting, handling, and storage. Doing so minimizes aflatoxin, a carcinogen responsible for liver cancer.

We would like to call on state governments to commit to sustaining access to RUTF and other life-saving nutrition commodities for their citizens and to remain steadfast in fulfilling this critical commitment despite the priorities,” Patterson said.

The event provided a platform for government officials, the donor community, and RUTF manufacturers to discuss challenges, share experiences, network, and explore collaborative opportunities in expanding RUTF programs.

“It also allowed local manufacturers, investors, and other operators in the RUTF and other life-saving nutrition commodities value chains to showcase their products and innovations.