Nigeria Ranks Lowest In Africa Infrastructure Devt Index

Nigeria has ranked the lowest among 26 African countries in the latest Africa Infrastructure Development Index (AIDI), scoring just 25.70 percent. The index, released by data analytics agency Satisense, was shared on Thursday via its official X handle.

Topping the rankings are Seychelles with a score of 99.77 percent, followed by Egypt at 91.43 percent, Libya at 85.84 percent, Mauritius at 82.77 percent, South Africa at 82.54 percent, Tunisia at 74.18 percent, and Morocco at 70.32 percent.

Other African countries featured in the index include Algeria with 61.65 percent, Cabo Verde at 51.51 percent, Botswana with 42.13 percent, Ghana at 34.68 percent, Senegal at 33.29 percent, Namibia at 32.63 percent, Gabon at 32.2 percent, and The Gambia with 31 percent.

The release of the index sparked reactions on social media. One user, @Fashanusim, expressed optimism, stating that Nigeria’s score could rise above 50 percent upon the completion of major projects like the Lagos-Calabar, Sokoto-Badagry, and Calabar-Maiduguri roads, along with the Lagos light rail and other ongoing nationwide rail projects. He added that several states with larger allocations are also aggressively improving their infrastructure.

Another user, @SamMaibo, emphasized the need for timely execution, stating that while Africa has no shortage of plans and ideas, what is now required is fast-paced implementation. He argued that institutions like the African Development Bank must shift from planning to delivery to achieve transformative outcomes.

In a more critical tone, Arinze Madueke noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) often claims it removed fuel and foreign exchange subsidies to boost infrastructure but has only succeeded in looting public funds.

Despite the low ranking, the Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to infrastructure development as a key pillar of its national agenda. In March 2025, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, announced that the Federal Executive Council had approved ₦679 billion for the rehabilitation of existing roads and the construction of new ones across various states.

Umahi stated that the projects aim to enhance Nigeria’s road network, cut down travel times, and stimulate economic growth by improving connectivity between key regions. He noted that both northern and southern parts of the country are included in the scope of the approved road initiatives.

