Nigeria ranks low in cost of living, makes top polluters list

While millions of households may be groaning under the high cost of goods and services due largely to the economic downturn in the country, that is still not enough to have pushed Nigeria into the league of the most expensive nations in the world. However, in a report released over the weekend by the World of Statistics, while Nigeria is well outside the most expensive nations list it sadly made the top list of most polluted countries in the world.

According to the report, when it comes to pollution, Nigeria is the fifth most contaminated country in the world. Surprisingly, her West African neighbour, Ghana, is ahead of Nigeria in fourth place on the list in which Asian countries, Mongolia and Myanmar (Burma) placed first and second. The Middle-East nation of Lebanon is ranked third. Coming behind Nigeria in sixth position is Afghanistan; Bangladesh (7), Vietnam (8), Nepal (9) and Peru (10) round up the top list of 10 most polluted nations. The report indicates that the least contaminated nation in the world is the European nation of Finland.

At 107, Norway is the fifth cleanest nation and rounding up the top five are Sweden (108), Estonia (109) and Iceland (110). Some other notable nations mentioned include the UK which is rated 84th, Japan (85) and the USA (89). However, when it comes to the most expensive places to live in the world, it may surprise many Nigerians that their nation places a distant 137th on the list. Of course, they may find this hard to believe since they are going through very challenging times with inflation hovering around 22.79 per cent.

But according to the report, only India in 138th position, Egypt (139) and Pakistan (140) are less expensive than Nigeria. The most expensive nation to live in is Bermuda, a British island territory in the North Atlantic Ocean, followed by Switzerland. Others that make the top 10 include Cayman Islands (3), Bahamas (4), Iceland (5), Singapore (6), Barbados (7), Norway (8), Denmark (9) and Australia (10)