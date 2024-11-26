Nigeria Ranks 6th On Africa Visa Openness Index –Report

Share

Nigeria ranked sixth among 54 countries in the African Development Bank (AfDB) and African Union’s 2024 African Visa Openness Index (AVOI) report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AVOI tracks visaopenness on African continent and how easy it is for African citizens to travel to other African countries.

“Visa openness refers to the ease with which travellers can obtain authorisation to travel to and enter a country, pending final determination by the destination immigration officials.

“The more visa-open a country, the easier it is for a traveller to visit that country. “There are different degrees of visa openness.

A more visa-open country has a generally more liberal or relaxed visa policy for visitors, meaning that visitors either do not need a visa to enter its territory or can obtain a visa upon arrival,” the report said.

According to the report, Benin, the Gambia, Rwanda, and the Seychelles continued to occupy the top spot on the AVOI in 2024.

It said: “Sixteen of the top-20 ranked countries are located in West and Eastern Africa in equal parts, eight in West Africa and eight in East Africa.

“North Africa is represented by one country (Mauritania), while Southern Africa accounts for three countries, namely Madagascar, Mauritius, and Mozambique.

“Eighteen of the top- 20 countries on the AVOI are classified as either lower-middle-income or low-income countries, suggesting that lower-income countries are often more embracing ofliberal visa regimes.”

