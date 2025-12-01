New Telegraph

December 1, 2025
Nigeria Ranks 4th-Largest Producer Of Cocoa Beans, Says SPEN AGRO CEO

Africa produces over 70% of the world’s cocoa, yet captures only a small portion of the massive value created across the global chocolate, beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries; an ecosystem worth more than $100 billion annually.

As global demand rises for traceable, premium-quality cocoa, Africa stands at the threshold of a new era of opportunity.

Speaking on this in a statement yesterday, he personally signed, the Executive Chairman of SPEN AGRO, Ebuka Mbachu, said: “This is something I think about every day as we build SPEN AGRO.

“Nigeria is the fourthlargest producer of cocoa beans, and our farmers have worked the soil for decades, supplying markets in Europe, Asia, and beyond.

“But too often, we stop at exporting raw beans while the real wealth; processing and value addition; is handled elsewhere. “Under the leadership of Ebuka Mbachu (CASPEN), SPEN AGRO is redefining how African cocoa is sourced, processed, branded, and exported.

