In the latest report released by a global coalition against corruption, Transparency International Nigeria ranked as the 36th most corrupt country in the world.

New Telegraph gathered that the ranking released on Tuesday highlighted the 2024 corruption perceptions index as Nigeria was joined by Uganda, Mexico, Madagascar, Iraq, and Cameroon in the same spot with a total score of 26 points.

According to the list, Denmark ranks as the least corrupt country with 90 points, Finland is second with 88 points, and Singapore is third with 84 points.

South Sudan, Somalia and Venezuela are the most corrupt countries in the world for the year in review.

Meanwhile, no African country made the top 10 very clean list as it was dominated by European countries.

However, Cape Verde tops the list of least corrupt African countries despite being number 35 with 62 points.

Citing the basis of the selection and result, the chair of Transparency Internation, Francois Valeria, said, the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) shows that corruption is a dangerous problem in every part of the world, but change for the better is happening in many countries.

Valeria further maintained that While 32 countries have significantly reduced their corruption levels since 2012, there’s still a huge amount of work to be done – 148 countries have stayed stagnant or gotten worse during the same period.

“Research also reveals that corruption is a major threat to climate action. It hinders progress in reducing emissions and adapting to the unavoidable effects of global heating.

“The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories worldwide by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean),” she stated.

