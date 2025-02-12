Nigeria Ranked 140th Of 180 In 2024 Corruption Index

Share

Transparency International has ranked Nigeria in the 140th position out of 180 countries in the world on the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). The TI’s latest rankings released yesterday sees Nigeria move up 5 spots when compared with 2023 ‘s report and 10 spots as against 2022’s report.

The index, annually compiled by TI, a global coalition against corruption, shows that Nigeria scored 26 points in the corruption score, 17 points below the global average. African countries such as Rwanda, Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and The Gambia rank ahead of Nigeria in the CPI.

Nigeria is only ranked ahead of Uganda, Mozambique, the war-torn DR Congo, Somalia and South Sudan in Africa. Denmark emerged as the least corrupt country with 90 points with fellow Nordic country Finland coming in second with 88 points, and Singapore in third with 84 points.

Announcing the latest rankings via its X official handle, TI Chairman François Valérian, described corruption as a “dangerous problem” worldwide, stressing that while some countries have made progress, much remains to be done. He said: “While 32 countries have significantly reduced corruption since 2012, 148 have either stagnated or worsened.

