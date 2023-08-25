Nigeria Ranked 11th In Internet Penetration Globally –Danbatta

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has disclosed that Nigeria is eleventh among other countries of the world in terms of internet penetration and seventh in terms of mobile phone usage globally. Danbatta made the declaration at the opening ceremony of the Emerging Technology Forum for the Telecommunications Industry yesterday in Abuja.

The theme of the two-day forum is: “Contextualising the Network Readiness Index (NRI) for the Nigerian Telecommunications Industry.” The EVC, who was represented by the Head, Spectrum Database Management, Mr. Abraham Oshadami, said the global data collected by the NRI team revealed digital transformation was global imperative in order to maximise social and economic effects of digital era.

He said the NIR explored the performances of 131 economies in four categories, which include: technology (infrastructure), governance, people, and impact. The NCC boss said: “Nigeria is a telecommunications power- house, with 82 per cent of the continent’s telecom subscribers and 29 per cent of the continent’s internet consumption.

“Our nation rates eleventh globally in terms of internet penetration and seventh in terms of mobile phone usage. “The global data collected by the NRI team reveals that digital transformation is a global imperative in order to maximise the social and economic effects of the digital era. “Despite these remarkable metrics, the fact that our Network Readiness Index (NRI) ranking for 2022 is 109th out of 131 countries is both humbling and challenging.”

Danbatta said as agents of social and economic transformation in the nation, prioritizing network readiness was not only a strategic necessity but a mandate. “It can create new inequalities which can hinder the ability of younger generations to engage in the digital economy, but also remains a powerful way to do more with less at all levels of income.

“Formal education is evolving, and metrics are important to support informed policymaking. “This requires reskilling and upskilling opportunities to be available, accessible, and affordable in order to have more inclusive and sustainable economies and societies. “The NRI is a guiding metric that measures the role and impact of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

“To navigate this era of transformation, we must embrace innovation, make strategic investments, and cultivate a growth-friendly ecosystem,” Danbatta added. He furher called on the stakeholders to grab the opportunity to investigate emerging technologies, envisage their potential applications, and determine how they can leverage to solve specific challenges.