Nigeria, Qatar Transport Ministers Build Stronger Bonds In Doha

The Minister of Transportation of Nigeria, Senator Said Alkali, and His Excellency, Jassim Bin Saif Bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, the Minister of Transportation of Qatar, have come together to forge an unbreakable bond of collaboration and camaraderie.

According to a statement signed by Dr Jamilu Ja’afaru, Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to the Minister of Transportation, the duo carried out the action in a historic moment at the Business Investment Conference in Doha.

The statement said: “This strategic partnership signifies a significant leap forward in the fields of transportation and infrastructure development, as both nations commit to pooling their expertise, resources, and cutting-edge solutions to drive their industries to new heights in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu.

“United by a shared vision of advancing connectivity, operational efficiency, and sustainable practices, Nigeria and Qatar are poised to embark on a transformative journey of shared prosperity and growth.

“From revitalizing transportation networks to creating lucrative economic opportunities, this alliance holds the promise of delivering innovative projects that will enrich the lives of citizens and businesses in both nations.

“As the world watches with anticipation, the collaborative efforts of Nigeria and Qatar at the Business Investment Conference in Doha are set to redefine the landscape of transportation excellence and set new standards for global partnership.”