Nigeria, Qatar Hold Talks On Gas Cooperation

The Federal Government has held talks with the Government of Qatar on gas cooperation between both countries.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, represented the Nigerian Government while Minister of State for Energy Affairs Qatar who also is President/Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Energy, His Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, represented his country during the bilateral meeting.

According to the statement by Ekpe’s media aide, Mr Louis Ibah, the discussions during the meeting, which was held at Qatar Energy headquarters in Doha centred around opportunities for deeper cooperation in LNG cargo swaps to reduce shipping times and optimise costs and shared shipping routes to expand Africa–Asia LNG connectivity.

He added that the talks included joint investments in floating LNG (FLNG), small-scale LNG, and gas monetisation projects.

According to him, talks also centered on Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative, which represents a national commitment to harness the country’s abundant natural gas resources as a catalyst for industrialization, economic diversification, and clean energy access between 2021 and 2030.