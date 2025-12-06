New Telegraph

Nigeria, Qatar Deepen Defence Cooperation In Doha

Nigeria has strengthened its security ties with Qatar as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, met with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in Doha.

According to Tuggar, the meeting focused on advancing defence cooperation, improving regional stability, and expanding collaboration on emerging security threats.

He noted that both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to protecting lives and enhancing peace across the sub-region.

The minister stated that security partnerships remain central to Nigeria’s foreign engagements, adding that the renewed cooperation aims to boost Nigeria’s strategic capabilities and long-term defence goals.

