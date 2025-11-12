Nigeria Pushes For African Maritime Growth

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has advised other ports to seek regional integration and cooperation among the littoral and island states in West and Central Africa to address the challenges in their operations, trade facilitation and eliminate trade barriers in order to fully unlock maritime endowment for collective economic prosperity, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

For over three decades, some African ports have been battling with outdated facilities which have unable to handle high volume of trade, modern ships as the infrastructure deficit on the continent is estimated at about $48 billion a year. Besides, there is lack of sufficient and smart investment to upgrade facilities, acquire modern equipment, and implement new technologies like automation and digital systems.

However, at the 45th Annual Council Meeting and 20th Roundtable of Managing Directors in the umbrella of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) held in Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo, stakeholders resolved to unite, harness and deploy regional resources towards solving the issues that are militating against socio-economic progress of the ports in the region.

For instance, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, called for regional integration and cooperation among the littoral and island states in the West and Central Africa to address the challenges in port operations, trade facilitation and eliminate trade barriers in order fully unlock maritime endowment of the for collective economic prosperity.

The event themed: ‘Reinventing Port Zones Management: Towards Sustainable and Resilient Valorization of Port Infrastructure, tackling Economic and Environmental Challenges’ was declared open by the Prime Minister and Head of the Government of the Republic of Congo, Anatole Collinet Makosso, and brought together more than 350 delegates and experts across the continent of Africa and beyond.

Commendation

The managing director, who was represented by the General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications of the Authority, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara, commended PMWCA for continually serving as a multilateral organ for regional cooperation among ports in West and Central Africa, noting that one of the resources that the governments and people of the region could proudly speak about as a bloc was the maritime endowment.

Challenge

Notwithstanding, he bemoaned a situation where lack

After the issues of adequate security and transparency, other important factor deciding the growth, competitiveness and futurereadiness of Ports is resilient infrastructure

of resilient infrastructure is eroding growth, competitiveness of ports in the region and leading to significant economic losses, hampered development, and increased vulnerability for communities.

Furthermore, he noted that infrastructure was undoubtedly, an area in which port operations in Africa needs a lot of intervention through cooperation.

However, he noted that the that countries in the region had physical national boundaries that separated them, but the waters were the natural source of connectivity and they seem like a subtle providential message that we must work together for the good of all our countries.

Way forward

To achieve the overarching objective of deploying blue economy endowments for the improvement of the lives and livelihoods of the people of the region, he urged port operators and stakeholders in the maritime industry across the region, to translate their marine comparative advantages into opportunities for the collective prosperity of their respective countries and their people.

Unity

Moreover, Dantsoho stressed that the call became necessary because countries in the West and Central African region have a shared destiny and are largely connected by the same developmental challenges as well as a robust human capital base and natural resource endowments.

He, therefore, said people in the region were duty-bound by posterity to unite and deploy our resources towards solving those issues that militate against our socio-economic progress.

He explained: “Through our relevant technical committees and panel sessions, we will continue to advance meaningful dialogue and action steps on Climate Action, Digitalisation, Environmental Performance, Business Continuity and Crisis Management.

“At the recently concluded World Port Conference 2025 in Kobe- Japan, PMAWCA made a commitment to deploy the three-pronged approach of Policy Implementation, Renewed Collaboration and Cooperation and Trade Facilitation to galvanise national and regional efforts towards institutionalising necessary efficiencies and intra and inter-regional cooperation to eliminate barriers to trade and prosperity.

“We intend to fulfil every letter of this commitment, and I want to seize this occasion to graciously solicit the goodwill and support of everyone seated here towards its actualisation.”

Last line

Governments in Africa should encourage investors to translate their marine comparative advantages into opportunities for the collective prosperity of their respective countries.