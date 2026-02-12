Nigeria Pushes 4IR Agenda As New Horizons, RECTEM Seal Tech Training Pact

In a significant move to bolster Nigeria’s digital workforce, New Horizons Nigeria has cemented a major partnership with the Redeemed College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), positioning it as the first private college of technology in the country to adopt a comprehensive Fourth Industrial Revolution training model.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed on Tuesday, will see New Horizons deliver international ICT certifications and hands-on training in cutting-edge fields including Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics to RECTEM students.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, assured stakeholders of the organisation’s capacity to deliver excellence. “We are committed to bridging the skills gap through practical, and industry-aligned training,” he said, highlighting the institution’s 43-year global legacy with operations in over 90 countries.

The Rector of RECTEM, Prof. Izobo-Martins Oladunni Oluwatoyin, described the partnership as a timely and laudable initiative. She stated: “This will provide students with entrepreneurial and future-ready digital skills, which will enable them to compete favorably with their counterparts across the globe.

The event was attended by principal officers of RECTEM, including the Registrar, Dr. Sunday Onjewu, and the Bursar, Mr. F. A. Oyewole.

Concurrently, New Horizons announced a substantial expansion of its pre-tertiary education network, onboarding 13 new secondary schools, including Kimberly Castle, CMS Grammar School, and Yabatech Secondary School, into its existing network of over 150 educational partners nationwide.

In a related development aimed at the tertiary level, New Horizons Nigeria also formalised a landmark partnership with Monarch University, Ota, Ogun State, focusing on International ICT Certifications and Artificial Intelligence empowerment.

The Chancellor of Monarch University, Bishop Tom Samson, commended the collaboration for complementing the University’s academic offerings. As part of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, New Horizons donated 250 highend ICT courseware materials to the Monarch University Library.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Mrs.) Mopelola Omoegun, expressed profound appreciation, stating that the gesture was “strategic to enhancing teaching, research, innovation, and technological advancement within the University.”

New Horizons Nigeria, Africa’s largest ICT training organization and a 2025 COMPTIA award winner, provides training to over 25 universities and close to 200 high schools nationwide.

The organisation and its CEO, Mr. Tim Akano, have received over 320 national, continental, and international awards, underscoring its leading role in technology and youth empowerment.