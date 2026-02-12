Nigeria Projected to Earn $3.9bn From Aviation Fuel Supplies in 2026

The expected growth in market value of aviation fuel from $302 billion in 2025 to $405.73 billion in the current year is to earn Nigeria $3.9 billion. This represents one per cent from the 7.2 billion litres (5.8 million tonnes) of Jet A1 market this year.

Through the period, Dangote Refinery alone will be rolling out 20 million litres (16,080 tonnes) daily and 600 million litres (480,000 tonnes) monthly to ease global demand and shortage as price hit $675 per tonne in January 2026. Between October and December 2025, a total of 941,000 tonnes of Jet A1 valued at N863 billion ($616 million) was exported to United States, Saudi Arabia and other destinations in West Africa, Europe and Asia.

While 320,707 tonnes were moved in October, another 600,000 tonnes were ferried out by 15 vessels in November and December following high demand for the fuel.

According to Research and Markets (R&M), the increase in long-term Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) off-take agreements is creating a solid financial basis for the renewable energy transition within the aviation industry. Recall that in December, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that the Atlantic Sunflower loaded 40,000 tonnes; CL Toni Morrison, 37, 000 tonnes; Pinarello, 25,000 tonnes; UM Balwa, 38, 000 tonnes; Elandra Redwood, 40,000 tonnes; Initiator, 40,000 tonnes and Odyssean, 40,000 tonnes.

In the same vein, Pinarello has been position to load 25, 000 tonnes of the fuel as CL Toni Morrison is currently heading to Houston, United States as Elandra redwood positioned to load 40,000 tonnes at Lekki Port. Also, NPA shipping data revealed that eight of the vessels left in November with 342 million litres (342,000 tonnes) of the fuel with Albaro loaded with 44,000 tonnes; Pacific Blue, 44,000 tonnes; STI Mighty, 44000 tonnes; Doric Pioneer, 44,000 tonnes; Atlantic Sunflower, 40,000 tonnes; Tom Strong, 44,000 tonnes; Hafnia Panther, 44,000 tonnes and Ardmore Sea Vintage, 38,000 tonnes.

The shipping data also noted that Pacific Blue had offloaded its consignment at the port of Baton Rouge, United States as Doric Pioneer berthed at Lome Anchorage, Togo with 44,000 tonnes of the fuel.

Also, Atlantic Sunflower berthed at Lome Port to offload its products, while Ardmore Seavantage is at North East Atlantic Ocean en route to the port of Portland, United Kingdom. Also in July 2025, the shipping data indicated that 488,000 tonnes of the fuel left the country, while 527,000 tonnes tonnes in June. The export increased by 62 per cent from 186,000 tonnes in May to 488, 000 tonnes in July.

The shipping data also revealed that 13 vessels left the Dangote Jetty in Lagos July and 12 vessels in June to various destinations as Grace lifted 44,000 tonnes; MT Amif, 19,000 tonnes; Elandra Palm, 40,000 tonnes and STI Meraux, 37,000 tonnes, Torm Alexandra, 44000 tonnes; Binta Saleh, 44,000 tonnes; Al Khtam, 44,000 tonnes and MT Hellas Fighter, 44,000 tonnes.