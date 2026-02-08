Nigeria Prizes 2026 Open: Ai Takes Centre Stage As Poetry, Documentary Film Share Spotlight

The Nigeria Prizes have formally opened submissions for the 2026 cycle, unveiling a competition season anchored on artificial intelligence, poetry and documentary filmmaking, as Nigeria’s foremost awards platform sharpens its focus on innovation, creativity and national development.

The Call for Entries, which opened on Sunday, places Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital technologies at the core of The Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation.

Poetry has been selected for The Nigeria Prize for Literature, while Documentary Filmmaking debuts under the newly introduced The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts.

The Nigeria Prizes, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), remain the country’s most prestigious platform for recognising excellence in science, innovation, literature and the creative arts.

For the 2026 cycle, the Science and Innovation Prize retains the theme “Innovations in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Technologies for Development”, following a “no winner” outcome in the 2025 edition. The prize, valued at USD $100,000, is open to scientists and innovators worldwide.