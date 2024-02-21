Nigeria Prize For Science Winner Seeks Support To Curb Neonatal Mortality

Winner of The Nigeria Prize for Science 2023, Professor Hippolite Amadi has urged interested investors from the private sector to join him to improve access to the benefits of his solar-powered non-invasive neonatal ventilator (NIV) – now considered the gold standard in the care of premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome.

Amadi’s winning work was presented to the industry community at an event organised by Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited, sponsor of the Nigeria Prize for Science, in collaboration with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Amadi has proposed the establishment of neonatal life camps, using the ventilator to curb deaths while boosting the survival of distressed neonates; he also committed to dropping 30 per cent of the investment, aimed to significantly lower neonate deaths, particularly in far-to-reach communities.

According to him, an estimated 846 neonates die in the hinterland daily, quoting data from the National Population Commission, but raised hope that this number of deaths can be reduced, if interested investors joined him in deploying the live-saving devices to the doors of the needy neonates in rural communities.

Amadi said his winning non-invasive neonatal ventilator has not only been simplified but is affordable and can tackle respiratory challenges and other health problems that hinder neonates’ survival, among others.

The work by Prof. Amadi produced three technological innovations aimed at saving the lives of neonates by making the delivery of oxygen cheap and easy.

The event focuses on building collaboration between the researcher and the industry investors towards optimising the utilisation of the innovation to fulfil NLNG’s vision of helping to build a better Nigeria.

The Nigeria Prize for Science, a prestigious initiative sponsored by NLNG, over the years, continues to play a pivotal role in stimulating ground-breaking innovations aimed at improving healthcare, especially for the most vulnerable populations.

Speaking at the event, General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, represented by Yemi Adeyemi, Acting Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, said a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2023 ranked Nigeria as the country with the second highest number of maternal, neonatal and child deaths worldwide, adding that Nigeria stands the risk of normalising neonatal mortality if nothing is done to stop it.

“The ground-breaking innovations of Professor Amadi, as recognised by The Nigeria Prize for Science, are not merely a step forward for our nation but a beacon of hope for the countless new-born lives that hang in the balance.

“We cannot afford to let the cries of our newborns fade into the background of our daily lives. The urgency to combat neonatal mortality is a solemn duty to safeguard the future of our nation’s children, and we must answer that call with unwavering determination and immediate, decisive measures.

“NLNG is very proud of Professor Amadi’s discoveries through The Nigeria Prize for Science. Our vision of helping to build a better Nigeria is the core of the prize, and we believe strongly that the 2023 winning entry speaks in unambiguous terms as one of the ways we can achieve this vision. NLNG remains committed to the prize and will not relent in finding solutions to the nation’s development issues,” he stated.

“It is important to note the recognition of Professor Amadi’s work in the field of newborn and child healthcare, which was selected from over a hundred entries. The work is not only based on how it can significantly advance neonatal care in Nigeria but also on how it can improve access and reduce neonatal care costs.

The guests at the event included the 2023 winner of the Nigeria Prize for Science, Professor Amadi; LCCI President, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa; the LCCI Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona; and other LCCI executives.

The LCCI Director-General, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, stated in his address that the business interactive forum provided a unique opportunity for the Nigerian business community to learn from Professor Amadi’s work. He said that if Nigeria, given its natural endowments, is to successfully transform its economy and achieve significant growth, science and technology and its integration into the socio-economic development process must be accorded the highest priority.

Idahosa urged the government to provide targeted funding toward the local production of healthcare and pharmaceutical devices, as this will help reduce the burden of foreign exchange spent on importing most of our healthcare needs in Nigeria. Several lessons can be drawn from this achievement regarding our daily business and personal life,” he said.

The Nigeria Prize for Science, which attracted $100,000 to the winning work, is sponsored by NLNG to proffer innovations in science and technology, to solve age-long problems and drive development in Nigeria.