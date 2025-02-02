Nigeria Prize For Science To Focus On AI, Digital Technologies –NLNG

Share

In a move to promote innovation and creativity, submissions for the 2025 awards for the Nigeria Prize for Science and Literature have been opened. Nigeria LNG Ltd. said this in a statement signed by its Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, yesterday.

It said this year the Science Prize would be for innovations in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Technologies that could drive development.

According to the statement, the Literature Prize on the other hand, is calling for entries in Prose Fiction.

It said the focus on AI came as technology continued to reshape global economies and industries, creating new job opportunities and transforming productivity.

According to the statement, recent studies suggest that AI could add between 2.6 trillion and 4.4 trillion to global corporate profits each year.

Commenting, Prof. Barth Nnaji, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Science Prize said that the rapid evolution of AI and digital technologies provided a unique opportunity for Nigeria and other developing nations to leapfrog traditional development trajectories.

He noted that from optimising agriculture in diverse climates to improving public health infrastructure and transforming Nigeria’s digital economy, AI held immense potential to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

The professor said the science competition was open to global scientists and innovators, whose completed works demonstrate a proof of concept and tangible social impact, with a $100,000 prize.

Also, Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Chairperson of the Advisory Board for Literature Prize, said prose literature is a mirror reflecting the society.

Sophia Horsfall, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, emphasised the significance of the 2025 competitions, adding that research had shown immense potential.

She stated that as the world transitioned from the industrial age to the intelligent age, the advancements provided new opportunities to drive economic growth, foster social progress, and build a sustainable future.

