Nigeria Prize for Science Award: Prof Amadi’s Winning Entry Saves Lives of Neonates

Professpor Hippolite Amadi has emerged the winner of the 2023 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Science. The Advisory Board of The Nigeria Prize for Science award which announced winner of the award last week, said the prize was worth $100,000. The Nigeria Prize for Science is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited. Amadi’s novel scientific work on respiratory technologies for keeping new-born babies alive, won the competition.

The Prize’s Advisory Board, led by Professor Barth Nnaji at a media conference in Lagos, announced the judges’ verdict based on the 2023 theme “Innovation for Enhancement of Healthcare Therapy”. According to Nnaji, Amadi’s entry showcased three technological innovations aimed at saving the lives of neonates by making the delivery of oxygen cheap and easy.

The first innovation is the non-invasive Neonatal Ventilator, a key invention (The bubble PoliteCPAP) for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) ventilation of very low-birth- weight neonates, a feasible alternative to the readily available improvised bubble CPAP (IBCPAP) in cost-constrained settings.

The second and third innovations are the Oxygen Delivery Blender System, which allows for the safe delivery of oxygen without the danger of toxicity, and the Oxygen Splitter System, which allows for the use of a shared source of oxygen to many neonates at a time, in situations where piped oxygen is not available. These devices are all solar powered,” he stated.

He stated further that the devices have been tried by practitioners at various hospitals across Nigeria, adding that there are reports from those hospitals that the innovation, PoliteCPAP, is an improvement on the existing device as it provides access to ventilators and oxygen delivery simultaneously to neonates at an extremely reduced cost of N750,000 as against N6.5 million for the existing device with comparable and better efficiency.

Reacting to the verdict, Mr. Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, said the decision of the judges was a testament to the power of collaboration between the private sector, academia, and the broader scientific community.

He stated that the outcome emphasised the need for collective responsibility to nurture and support innovative solutions that hold the promise of transforming the country, adding that it aligns perfectly with NLNG’s vision of “helping to build a better Nigeria” where ground- breaking ideas flourish, and every life is valued and protected. Prof. Amadi is a visiting professor of Medical Engineering and Technology at Imperial College London with a special interest in the development of affordable medical systems.