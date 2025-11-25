Nigeria Press Should Be Vigilant Amid National Challenges, Says Kano Dep. Gov

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has urged the Nigerian media to exercise vigilance and resilience as the nation navigates a critical period marked by insecurity and other challenges.

Speaking while receiving the Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel at his office on Tuesday, Gwarzo emphasized the media’s role in drawing government attention to rising security threats and holding authorities accountable.

“The media should be more dedicated in highlighting the nation’s challenges. Journalists must do more to pressure the government to address the mounting insecurities,” he said, noting that Nigeria is not fully leveraging technology to tackle security issues, while criminals employ sophisticated methods in their attacks.

Gwarzo warned that fear is pervasive across the country, with citizens uncertain about safe travel and daily security.

He called on journalists, particularly correspondent chapels nationwide, to amplify these issues and push the government toward effective action.

“Some communities at the borders of Kano have even entered accords with bandits, allowing attacks to occur undetected. It is our collective responsibility, together with the media, to confront these challenges,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Murtala Adewale, pledged to maintain a robust relationship with the government to ensure the interests of the state and its citizens are served.