Nigeria Practising Electorialism Not Democracy –Fayemi

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described the current political and governance system operational in Nigeria as “electorialism” and not democracy.

Fayemi, who made this assertion at the public presentation of a book: ‘Bold Leap, an autobiography of ace broadcaster, media entrepreneur and politician’, said that apart from the periodic elections held every four years for change of batons from one group of politicians to another, nothing spectacular happens in terms of government meeting the aspirations of the citizenry.

According to him, the system only benefits a minority of persons or cliques who are either in government or close to the corridors of power.

“The current system is what I may call electorialism; I won’t call it democracy because we hold elections every four years without producing any result different from where we are coming from as a country,” he said.

Fayemi, who served as Minister of Solid Minerals during the administration of President Muhamnadu Buhari, observed that the challenges of underdevelopment facing Nigeria had been blamed on a number of factors including colonialism, but dismissed the excuse, saying Nigeria was not the only country was under the colonial powers at some point in history.

The key challenge facing Nigeria, Fayemi argued, is the lack of consensus among the various groups that make up the entity on the mission and vision of the country.

He said that fixing Nigeria cannot be done by adopting revolutionary measures but by making incremental changes to the system. Fayemi beckoned on the political elite in the country to brace up to the challenge of making the government deliver on its key mandates of providing security and welfare for the citizens.

He warned that the larger population of Nigerians who are not benefitting from the system were youths and may challenge the status quo someday.

Human and environmental rights activist, Ankio Briggs, who also spoke during the panel discussion, renewed her advocacy for restructuring of the political and economic systems in the country.

According to Briggs, restructuring will ensure that those whose lands have been blessed with mineral resources benefit maximally from them whether in the Niger Delta or in Zamfara State in the far North of the country.

The book reviewer and Chairman of the Editorial Board of ThisDay, Mr Olusegun Adeniyi said the book offers a rare peep into Chris Anyanwu’s personal struggles and triumphs, “while also engaging readers with insights on socio-political challenges in the country, especially for women in male-dominated fields.”

The book, which is divided into three parts, “showcases Anyanwu’s relentless drive, making it a compelling narrative of resilience and empowerment.”

In summary, ‘Bold Leap’ does not only chronicle Chris Anyanwu’s career in journalism and politics but also provides a valuable lesson for those who seek an understanding of the rewards and perils of advocating for change in Nigeria.

