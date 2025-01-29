Nigeria Police Withdraw Defamation Case Against Farotimi

Share

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) filed a notice of discontinuation in the alleged defamation suit filed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, against Lagos-based legal practitioner and author, Dele Farotimi.

New Telegraph gathered that the notice of discontinuance dated Wednesday, January 29th which was filed pursuant to Section 108 (1) (2)(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and which seeks to withdraw the charge pending against Mr Farotimi at the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti.

According to the notice, which was signed by the police prosecutor, Samson Osubu, also disclosed that the police would be asking the court to strike out the charge following the desire of the nominal complainant, Are Afe Babalola, to discontinue the case after the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians.

READ ALSO

It was gathered that the parties to the suit have gathered at the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti and the prosecution has served the notice on the defendant’s counsel in court.

However, the judge has yet to sit to formally strike out the charge.

Meanwhile, there is still another charge filed by the police which is pending at the Magistrate Court, Ado Ekiti, which has not been discontinued. That case will come up on February 13, 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us: