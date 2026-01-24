Nigeria Police, US INL Review Strategic Security Partnership In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reviewed its strategic partnership with the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), as the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, received senior U.S. officials at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The U.S. delegation was led by Ms. Maggie Nardi, Deputy Assistant Secretary of INL, Washington, and included Mr. Jacob Wright, Senior Advisor, INL, and Mr. Grane Douglas, Acting Director of INL in Abuja.

During the courtesy visit, both sides assessed ongoing areas of cooperation and explored new opportunities to strengthen institutional engagement in policing and internal security development in Nigeria.

Ms. Nardi reaffirmed the commitment of the U.S. government, through the INL, to supporting the Nigeria Police Force with expanded specialised training programmes and the provision of modern operational equipment, aimed at enhancing institutional capacity and operational effectiveness.

She stressed the importance of sustained collaboration in addressing contemporary security challenges and improving law enforcement standards.

In his remarks, Egbetokun expressed appreciation for the continued support of the INL, particularly in the area of tactical capacity development, noting the positive impact of INL-supported training on the performance of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

According to the police chief, the professionalism and discipline exhibited by SIS officers in recent operations reflect the value of international partnerships and targeted capacity-building initiatives.

Egbetokun further reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to deepening cooperation with the INL and other international partners, while adopting global best practices to improve service delivery and strengthen internal security across the country.