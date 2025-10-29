Nigeria Police Marks 70 Years Of Women In Policing

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced plans to celebrate 70 years of women in policing, marking seven decades of courage, resilience, and exceptional service since the first set of policewomen were enlisted in 1955.

According to a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday, the celebration is scheduled to hold from December 3 to 4, 2025, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, will lead serving and retired female officers to commemorate this historic milestone, which underscores the invaluable role women have played in strengthening law enforcement and fostering community trust across Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

Egbetokun praised the commitment and contributions of female officers to the operational effectiveness and public image of the Force, noting that their professionalism and compassion have remained integral to the foundation of policing in the country.

“In the past seven decades, women of the Nigeria Police Force have distinguished themselves in various capacities, from administration and investigations to tactical operations and command leadership,” the IGP said.

“Through their selfless service, they have redefined policing with compassion, integrity, and excellence.”

The Force said that activities lined up for the two-day anniversary include a national lecture, a historical exhibition, interactive panel sessions, and an outreach programme celebrating the legacy and achievements of women in policing.

The Nigeria Police noted that the event aligns with the IGP’s vision to promote inclusivity, professionalism, and continuous capacity development within the Force, especially for female officers.

The statement further extended heartfelt appreciation to all serving and retired policewomen for their courage, dedication, and outstanding contributions to national security.

“Their professionalism and resilience remain a source of pride and inspiration to the institution and the nation,” the statement added.