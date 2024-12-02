Police Denies Video Of Personnel Scooping Fuel From Tanker

Share

Following a viral video linking uniformed police officers scooping fuel from a crashed tanker, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed claims that the personnel are police operatives.

Debunking the allegation, the NPF in a statement issued the clarification in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Monday.

The police force explained that the individuals in the footage were not policemen but uniformed personnel from a neighbouring francophone country.

The NPF condemned the spread of disinformation and unverified content that it said undermines the integrity of the force.

Adejobi emphasised that the Nigeria Police, under the Inspector-General of Police, remains steadfast in maintaining discipline, professionalism, and dedication to public safety.

The NPF urged Nigerians to verify the information before sharing it and called for caution to preserve national unity and uphold the credibility of institutions working for public safety.

“The viral video circulating in the media that depicts uniformed personnel in camouflage scooping fuel from the wreckage of an accident tanker was just released to discredit the Nigeria Police Force.

“It is essential to clarify that the individual in the video are not officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

“They are uniformed personnel from a neighbouring francophone country whose camouflage uniforms bear a resemblance to the Nigeria Police’s.

“The captured officers were speaking in French, not a Nigerian language or English.

“We strongly condemn the spread of such disinformation and unverified news and contents aimed at tarnishing or discrediting the image of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Such actions not only undermine the integrity of the force but also have far-reaching negative consequences for the nation and its people.“ the statement added.

