Nigeria Police Arrest Suspects Linked To Microsoft 365 Phishing Attacks

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has arrested high-profile cybercrime suspects connected to sophisticated Microsoft 365 phishing attacks targeting major corporate organisations.

The arrests followed actionable intelligence provided by Microsoft Corporation, United States, through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which uncovered the deployment of a phishing toolkit known as RaccoonO365.

The toolkit was used to create fake Microsoft login portals designed to steal user credentials and gain unauthorised access to corporate, financial, and educational email systems.

According to the police, the phishing attacks resulted in multiple cases of business email compromise, data breaches, and financial losses across several jurisdictions between January and September 2025.

Acting on the intelligence, the NPF-NCCC launched a coordinated operation in collaboration with Microsoft, the FBI, and the United States Secret Service.

The investigation traced the cyberattacks to phishing emails crafted to closely resemble legitimate Microsoft authentication pages.

Operatives were subsequently deployed to Lagos and Edo States, where three suspects were arrested. Searches conducted at their residences led to the recovery of laptops, mobile phones, and other digital devices. Forensic analysis linked the recovered items to the cyber fraud operation.

Further investigations identified Okitipi Samuel, also known by the aliases “RaccoonO365” and “Moses Felix,” as the principal suspect and alleged developer of the phishing infrastructure. Police investigations revealed that he operated a Telegram channel where phishing links were sold in exchange for cryptocurrency and hosted fake Microsoft login portals on Cloudflare using stolen or fraudulently obtained email credentials.

The police clarified that there was no evidence linking the two other arrested individuals to the development or operation of the phishing toolkit.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigeria’s digital space through the deployment of advanced cybercrime technologies, enhanced international cooperation, and sustained investigative and prosecutorial efforts to combat emerging cyber threats.

The Force noted that the successful operation underscores the importance of global collaboration in tackling transnational cybercrime and safeguarding digital infrastructure.