Nigeria, Poland Conclude Talks On Trade, Investment

The Nigerian government and Poland have concluded talks aimed at boosting trade and strategic investment, with key stakeholders exploring new areas of cooperation and mutual growth.

In line with this effort, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, on Friday received a high-level Polish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Africa, Wojciech Zajączkowski, a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry, Mohammed Manga said.

The meeting focused on deepening economic cooperation and investment ties, with HM Edun welcoming Poland’s growing engagement while also highlighting Nigeria’s strengthened economic outlook driven by reforms, rising investor confidence, and improving macroeconomic indicators.

He encouraged Poland to take advantage of opportunities across manufacturing, digital infrastructure, renewable energy, mining, agriculture, and defence technology.

Building on this momentum, Deputy Minister Zajączkowski reaffirmed Nigeria as Poland’s top strategic partner in Africa, commending the government’s reform efforts and expressing readiness to expand private-sector partnerships, digital governance collaboration, and bilateral trade.

This development underscores the commitment of both nations to accelerate engagement, unlock new areas of cooperation, and support mutually beneficial investment and economic growth.