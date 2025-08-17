Nigeria Poised To Produce World-Class Transportation Students – Tinubu

…As FUTD matriculated 529 new students

President Bola Tinubu has assured the readiness of his administration to produce world-class transportation students, to address the dearth of human capacity in the transportation industry.

According to a statement in Abuja on Sunday by Jibril Alkali, Special Adviser to the Minister of Transportation on media, President Tinubu gave the assurance at the second matriculation ceremony of the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, 2024/2025 academic session.

In his remarks, the President noted that while the institution would address the dire need for a transport-focused education, training, and research-based program, it would also produce Nigerian experts who will utilise policy, law and industry practice to make the transport sector the pride of the Nigerian economy.

He stated that as the institution matriculated 529 new students for the 2024/2025 academic session, it marked another milestone in its journey to become a leading institution for transportation education.

The President, represented by the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, stressed that government commitment was

drive towards building a new generation of transportation professionals who can compete globally, making the transport sector a critical driver of Nigeria’s economy.

According to him, “FUTD has made significant progress since its establishment, and I take pride in the institution’s rapid growth. The university is the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa, focusing on transportation education, training, and research.

“It is our hope and aspiration to produce graduates of the highest quality who can compete favourably with other graduates all over the world.

“We will deliver on our mandate to disseminate specialised knowledge in all modes of transportation to produce Nigerian experts who will utilise policy, law, and industry practice to make the transport sector the pride of Nigeria’s economy.

“The matriculating students should count themselves lucky to be in the only specialised University of Transportation, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa. You should take advantage of this golden opportunity to be serious so that you will one day become the pride of this University, your parents, and the country at large,” Tinubu said.

The Vice Chancellor of FUTD, Professor Umar Adam Katsayal, in his address of welcome, explained that the University was established to safeguard and sustain the huge investments of the Federal and State Governments in the transportation sector while bridging the gap in human capacity development in the industry.

He stated that the University has a strong focus on transportation education, training, and research, especially in support of Nigeria’s rejuvenated railway system.

He noted further that CCECC Nigeria Limited, the construction firm behind the Lagos–Kano Railway Modernisation Project, had contributed to the development of the University as part of its corporate social responsibility.