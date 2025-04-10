Nigeria Poised To Exit FATF Grey List As SEC Tightens Regulation

Share

Nigeria is on the cusp of exiting the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list following the enactment of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, which now formally brings digital asset regulation under the ambit of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, the Director General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, disclosed that the incorporation of digital assets into Nigeria’s financial regulatory framework signaled a firm commitment to curbing money laundering and terrorist financing—key concerns that earned the country a place on FATF’s list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring in February 2023.

“The inclusion of digital assets in ISA 2025 offers Nigeria a viable pathway out of the grey list. This is critical not only for investor confidence but also for our standing in the international financial ecosystem,” Dr. Agama stated.

He emphasised that digital assets, particularly cryptocurrencies, do not inherently threaten the strength of the naira. Instead, he maintained that proper regulation would provide clarity security, and trust—essentials for fostering innovation without compromising national interest.

“This Commission now has the authority to enforce compliance and protect the financial integrity of the nation. We urge all players in the digital space to come under regulatory oversight.

Regulation is not a punitive measure—it’s a protective fence,” he asserted. In what marks a significant shift, the SEC is implementing a phased regulatory approach through its Regulatory Incubation Programme and Accelerated Incubation Programme, designed to assess and manage systemic risks posed by digital institutions while gradually integrating them into Nigeria’s formal financial structure.

