Nigeria Poised To End Medal Drought At African Fencing Championships

As Nigeria prepares to host the 23rd African Fencing Championships from June 25 to 29 at Charterhouse Lagos, the Nigeria Fencing Federation (NFF) is confident that the nation is ready to end its longstanding medal drought at the continental event.

With a promising lineup of athletes, the Federation believes this year’s tournament could mark a turning point for Nigerian fencing.

According to Federation President, Adeyinka Samuel, the sport is experiencing a resurgence, driven by a new generation of talented fencers who have gained valuable experience at international competitions.

“On a personal note, as a former athlete, I vividly remember competing at the Senior African Championships in Morocco in 2008, where I narrowly missed a medal,” Samuel said.

“To now host this very event as President is the culmination of years of sacrifice, dedication, and a shared vision for Nigerian fencing.

This is a gift to our entire fencing community and a legacy moment for our young, aspiring athletes.” While Nigeria has yet to secure a medal at the African Fencing Championships, Samuel expressed strong optimism about the team’s prospects this year.

“Our athletes are more prepared than ever before. We’ve invested heavily in coach development, international exposure, and high-performance training camps.

With the support of the home crowd, our fencers are mentally and physically ready to make history,” he added.

