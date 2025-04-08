Nigeria Poised To Drive Just, Equitable Energy Transition –Minister

Share

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said that as the world shifts towards cleaner energy sources, Nigeria is poised to leverage its vast natural gas reserves to drive a just and equitable energy transition.

He described Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels that will play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting a healthier environment.

He spoke when he performed the groundbreaking for Guelph Gas Limited’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Station in Ibesikpo, Akwa Ibom State, according to a statement by his media aide: Louis Ibah.

He noted that as the world shifts towards cleaner energy sources, Nigeria was poised to leverage its vast natural gas reserves to drive a just and equitable energy transition.

The Minister lauded Guelph Gas Limited for committing funds to the project, citing it as a testament to growing confidence in Nigeria’s gas sector.

He attributed the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private sector participation as instrumental in driving investment.

Ekpo assured that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas) will provide necessary support to ensure the project’s success and similar initiatives across the country.

These efforts, according to him, aim to significantly boost the country’s income earnings, stimulate economic growth, and generate vast employment opportunities for Nigerian youths.

Managing Director of Guelph Gas Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Bassey, thanked President Bola Tinubu for supporting initiatives and policies like the Gas to Prosperity and Decade of Gas.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

