August 6, 2025
Nigeria Poised To Become Global AI Leader –Microsoft

Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana General Manager Abideen Yusuf says Nigeria was poised to move beyond its current “pockets of innovation” to building a thriving Artificial Intelligence (AI) economy.

He told reporters in Lagos yesterday that AI could contribute more than $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

Yusuf added that Nigeria also had a unique opportunity to become a global leader.

The Microsoft chief said the country could transition from being just a consumer of AI to a producer of the technology for the rest of the world, driving economic growth and innovation.

According to him, Lagos as a leading tech hub with rapid growth in venture capital and startups, demonstrates Nigeria’s existing capacity for AI innovation.

He said: “True economic growth will come from making this technology widely accessible across the country. “To build a robust AI economy, there is a twopronged approach centred on cultivating a strong AI ecosystem and developing an AI-ready workforce.’’

