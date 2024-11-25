Nigeria Poised To Become Africa’s Aviation Hub – Keyamo

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s position as the most viable aviation market in Africa.

The Aviation Minister cited Nigeria’s large population, high air traffic, and strategic location as key advantages.

Keyamo who made this known on Sunday reaffirmed the country’s potential to become the continent’s aviation hub.

He emphasized the importance of attracting private investors to address the nation’s aviation infrastructure challenges.

According to him, budgetary allocations alone cannot sustain the industry, and efforts must focus on creating partnerships to improve facilities.

As part of these efforts, Keyamo revealed plans to host Nigeria’s first-ever airshow, an initiative aimed at showcasing the country’s market to global investors.

“An airshow is when you open up the country for investors to come and display their wares.

“Nigeria has not held one before, and now is the time,” he explained.

The minister also addressed reports of harassment faced by passengers at Nigerian airports.

Keyamo clarified that these incidents often involve personnel from other agencies and not the aviation ministry.

He confirmed that his ministry has raised the issue with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who is working to address the situation.

To enhance surveillance and curb misconduct, the NSA has acquired 1,000 body cameras for use by security operatives at airports nationwide.

Keyamo noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Fund will serve as a counterpart funding mechanism to support infrastructure projects but stressed that private sector involvement is crucial for long-term success.

With these initiatives, Nigeria aims to modernize its aviation sector, improve passenger experiences, and establish itself as a leading aviation hub in Africa.

