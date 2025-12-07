Nigeria Poised For Regional Trade Leadership As Single Window Takes Off Q1 2026

Nigeria’s National Single Window (NSW) project has entered an advanced stage of implementation, marking the most significant progress the country has recorded since first adopting the concept many years ago.

The system, which is globally recognised as a central platform for simplifying trade processes, is now undergoing active testing and configuration ahead of its planned rollout in March 2026.

Head of Change and Stakeholder Management for National Single Window, Ayokunu Oyeniyi who represented Dr. Zacch Adedeji of the Federal Inland Revenue Service at the Maritime Correspondents’ Organisation of Nigeria (MARCON) retreat on Thursday at the Lekki Free Zone said the benefits of the NSW will become evident quickly once the platform goes live.

Delivering a presentation at the retreat with the theme: “Maximising Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Import and Export Trade”, Oyeniyi outlined the strategic importance of technology driven processes in strengthening Nigeria’s trade ecosystem.

He explained that the current level of progress represents a major milestone, noting that this is the first time the country has produced a working version of the platform for public and institutional review.

He described the development as a turning point in Nigeria’s long, repeated attempts to implement a single window system.

According to him, the National Single Window is structured as a central digital platform through which all importers, exporters and trade operators can submit standardised documentation once, allowing all relevant government agencies to access the information simultaneously.