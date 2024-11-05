Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses Again

Share

The National Grid on Tuesday collapsed again plunging Nigeria into darkness with the resultant socio-economic distortions.

The grid collapse was confirmed by Head, Corporate Communications of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), Emeka Ezeh, in a notice to the customers of the electricity distribution company (DisCo) titled: Notice of general system collapse.

Ezeh said: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a general system collapse that occurred at 13:52 hours today, 5th November 2024. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the EEDC network.

“Consequently, due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information about the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”

Effort by our correspondent to get the response of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) proved abortive as the spokesperson, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah did not pick her call.

Share

Please follow and like us: