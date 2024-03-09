Nigeria: Plenty Talk, Little Action

I want to kick off this weekend’s edition by going way back to when we were kids and fairy tales used to captivate us. Of course, one such tale was that of the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf. According to the tale written by Colombian author, Claudia Rueda, three pigs had arrived at a place where they decided to stay and, consequently, needed materials to put up their respective houses. The first little pig built a house made of straw; then early one evening came a knock on his door. It was the wolf who wanted to feed on the pig. Knocking the wolf said: “Little pig, little pig won’t you let me come in?” “No, no, no, by the hair on my chin- ny, chin, chin.” “Then I’ll huff and I’ll puff and I’ll blow your house in.” So the wolf huffed and puffed and he blew the house in. The second little pig built a house made of sticks. Not too long afterwards the wolf showed up and said: “Little pig, little pig won’t you let me come in?” “No, no, no, by the hair on my chin- ny, chin, chin.” “Then I’ll huff and I’ll puff and I’ll blow your house in.”

The wolf then proceeded to huff and puff till he also blew the house in. However, the third little pig had built his house made of bricks, which he felt would be stronger than straw or sticks. Again, the wolf showed up and knocked on the door. “Little pig, little pig won’t you let me come in?” “No, no, no, by the hair on my chin- ny, chin, chin.” “Then I’ll huff and I’ll puff and I’ll blow your house in,” the wolf warned. Despite this warning, the third pig still refused to open his door. The wolf then huffed and puffed, huffed and puffed, but unlike the previous two it was unable to blow the door in! The lesson from the fable is that hard work and perseverance pay off, and that preparation is essential for success. The story tells us that taking shortcuts or taking the easy way out have major consequences and that we must be prepared to confront life’s challenges.

And herein is one of the major reasons we have so far failed to fulfill our potential as a truly great nation – our failure to pull together, graft and preserve to achieve success. Instead what we typically see, especially from our leaders, is mostly promises without any of them huffing and puffing to deliver on such pledges. At the start of the Fourth Republic some 25 years ago, at his inauguration on May 29, 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo raised the hopes of millions of his fellow citizens by saying the right words. Accordingly, the former military head of state had told the nation some of the following: “Nigeria is wonderfully endowed by the Almighty with human and other resources. “It does no credit either to us or the entire Black race if we fail in managing our resources for quick improvement in the quality of life of our people.” “Instead of progress and development, which we are entitled to expect from those who govern us, we experienced in the last decade and a half, and particularly in the last regime but one, persistent deterioration in the quality of governance, leading to instability and the weakening of all public institutions.

“Good men were shunned and kept away from the government while those who should be kept away were drawn near. “Relations between men and women who had been friends for many decades and between communities that had lived together in peace for many generations became very bitter, because of the actions or inaction of the government. “Government officials became progressively indifferent to the propriety of conduct and showed little commitment to promoting the general welfare of the people and the public good. “Government and all its agencies became thoroughly corrupt and reckless. “Members of the public had to bribe their way through in ministries and parastatals to get attention; and one government agency had to bribe an- other government agency to obtain the release of their statutory allocations of funds. “The impact of official corruption is so rampant and has earned Nigeria a very bad image at home and abroad. “You have been asked many times in the past to make sacrifices and to be patient.

“I am also going to ask you to make sacrifices and to exercise patience. “The difference will be that in the past, sacrifices were made and patience exercised with little or no results. “This time, however, the results of your sacrifice and patience will be clear and manifest for all to see. All the impacts of bad governance on our people that are immediately removable will be removed while working for medium and long-term solutions. “Corruption, the greatest single bane of our society today, will be tackled head-on at all levels. “Corruption is incipient in all human societies and most human activities, but it must not be condoned. “This is why laws are made and enforced to check corruption so that society will survive and develop in an orderly, reasonable, and predictable way. “No society can achieve anything near its full potential if it allows corruption to become the full-blown cancer it has become in Nigeria. “One of the greatest tragedies of military rule in recent times is that corruption was allowed to grow unchallenged and unchecked even when it was glaring for everybody to see. “Nobody, no matter who and where will be allowed to get away with the breach of the law or the perpetration of corruption and evil.

“The rampant corruption in the public service and the cynical contempt for integrity that pervades every level of the bureaucracy will be stamped out. “A determined effort will be made to significantly cut down the incidence of violent crimes.” These were some of the words uttered by the retired military officer in ushering his administration hoping to meet the hopes and dreams of many who were delighted that finally they were now in charge of their destinies following the end of military rule. In the two and a half decades that these words were read out at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation has had four administrations (Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and incumbent Bola Tinubu) and two parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) having a shot at governance and yet all these issues still exist – if they haven’t even got worse. As things stand it is clear that our leaders are still huffing and puffing, but have not been able to checkmate corruption and the other vices afflicting the nation!