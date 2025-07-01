Nigeria Pledges Stronger Bilateral Relations With DRC

Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to the steadfast partnership it has with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), pledging to continue supporting the efforts of the Central African nation towards lasting peace, democratic governance, and socio-economic progress.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, stated this in a goodwill message to his counterpart, Her Excellency, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of Congo on the occasion of the Independence Anniversary of their country.

Tuggar described the Independence Anniversary of the DRC as a historic milestone, which symbolizes the resilience, courage, and determination of the Congolese people in their pursuit of sovereignty, peace and prosperity.

According to him, Nigeria acknowledges the DRC’s rich cultural heritage, vast natural resources and strategic role in advancing regional stability and economic integration in Central Africa.