Nigeria Plans To Raise Oil Output To 2.6mn Bpd By 2026

Nigeria’s upstream oil regulator on Monday set an ambitious goal to increase oil and condensates output from 2023 levels of about 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) to 2.6 million bpd by 2026.

Nigeria, the largest oil exporter in Africa, has seen a decline in output as a result of insufficient investment in the industry, crude theft, and pipeline damage in the Niger Delta, which has reduced government revenue.

But President Bola Tinubu’s government says oil majors have committed to invest $13.5 billion in the short term following his meetings with senior executives from TotalEnergies Shell and Exxon Mobil.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said in its 2024-2026 action plan that it would direct the development of oil assets to areas less prone to theft and vandalism and provide regulatory support for alternative crude oil evacuation routes.

Oil firms require the NUPRC approval for new pipeline routes. Oil production was expected to rise from 1.8 million bpd this year and progress to 2.6 million bpd in 2026, the NUPRC said.

Two of three consultancies tasked by OPEC+ to verify Nigeria’s output said in November that the country was unlikely to reach its own production target this year.

NUPRC was also working to cut the cost of oil production to about $20 a barrel, down from between $25 and $40, by providing incentives to oil producers.

“The Commission will set up a framework for crude oil and gas transportation and/or handling costs based on a standardised tariff (and) implement an open access regime for upstream oil and gas pipelines and ancillary facilities,” the regulator said.

High signature bonuses and one-off fees paid to secure exploration blocks would be reduced to attract more investment and raise oil production, the NUPRC said.