Nigeria Plans To Host First International Airshow In 2025

Share

…As FG insists on concession of airports

The Federal Government, on Thursday, disclosed that plans were underway to host the first-ever Nigeria International Airshow in the first quarter of 2025 in Lagos.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made the disclosure during a press conference, which was held in his office in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

According to Keyamo, the Airshow will attract investors from within and outside Nigeria to invest in the country’s aviation sector, saying that experts and pioneers from various sectors of the aviation industry would be in attendance to showcase diverse potentials that abound in the sector.

He also reinforced the proposal by the federal government to concession five major international airports as well as urgently rebrand the image of the nation’s aviation sector.

The Minister hinted that the plan to host the international airshow in Nigeria started since last year, assuring that the Ministry of Aviation, which is the driving entity had been making efforts to deliver a successful first airshow in the country.

He posited that the programme which would last for three days, would bring together stakeholders to also brainstorm and exchange ideas that would engender modern innovations in the sector.

His words: “This groundbreaking event is the first of its kind in our nation, and it signifies a bold step forward- a new era for Nigeria and African aviation.

“We expect this to happen in the first quarter of 2025 and in subsequent briefings, we will announce the exact dates. But today is just to roll out the vision, let the world know that we’re ready to roll on this massive programme and invite the world also to key into this great initiative.

“We all know what Airshows are all over the world. For those who have attended their shows, we have been privileged to attend air shows in very advanced countries, and we know how those shows are organized. It brings together all stakeholders in the aviation industry.

“And it’s a place where people also cross-pollinate ideas too, very modern ideas regarding aviation. Ours will be no different.

“This will be the first time that an international airshow will hold in Nigeria. We all know about airshows all over the world. It brings together all stakeholders in the aviation industry and it is a place where people also cross-pollinate ideas, very modern ideas regarding aviation.

“You can see in the introductory video there, some of the biggest names in aviation will come to Nigeria. They will be displaying their services, displaying their products. Also, it is intended to project Nigeria as the place where the next big things will happen in aviation, in Africa. We recognise our potential as a nation.”

Speaking on partners for the event, the Minister said, “our partner in this venture is a proud Nigerian company too called Nigerian International Airshow. We are collaborating with them.

“They are also driving the project with the blessing of the Ministry, there are two key African policies that we also seek to promote by this and that is, one is the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), which seeks to promote free trade within the African region, and also the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM). SAATM is that policy in Africa that seeks to promote a single African sky where there will be no restriction, within the African continent in terms of movements.

“Our aspiration is clear: to position Nigeria as a central hub for aviation in Africa, one that will attract investment, foster partnerships, and drive sustainable development across the continent.”

In her response to the Minister’s presentation, while assuring Nigerians of their preparedness for the event, the chief executive officer of the Nigeria International Airshow, Bria Okonkwo Williams, said: “We hope to do Nigeria proud at the end of the show.”

Okonkwo disclosed that over 150 companies were going to participate in the event in Lagos, come 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us: