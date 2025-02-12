Nigeria Pitch Awards: Organisers Set To Name Nominees For 11th Edition

Share

Organisers of the prestigious Nigeria Pitch Awards are set to name the nominees for the 11th edition of the awards at a press conference scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 25, 2025 in Lagos.

Mr. Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, made this known in a statement released to the press in Lagos.

He stated that the organisers have established a tradition that after the votes are collated by SIAO Partners, several sports editors, correspondents and reporters are invited to a conference where the names of those shortlisted for the Awards Ceremony are unveiled.

“Voting for the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards was done by sports editors spread across the nation. All votes cast were collated and verified by an inde – pendent body, and as usual, this list will be unveiled at a press conference,” he said.

“The voting process for the 11th edition began on Monday, 25th November 2024 and extended to Saturday, 18th January 2025.

We are grateful to all our voters across Nigeria who voted to ensure that the Nigeria Pitch Awards will continue to honour Nigeria’s best in football, and to also encourage excellence in sports.”

