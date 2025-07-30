Nigeria Pitch Awards Congratulates Falcons

Organisers of the prestigious Nigeria Pitch Awards have congratulated the Nigerian Super Falcons who emerged winners of the 2025 Women’s African Cup of Nations for the 10th time, on Saturday 26 July 2025 after defeating the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in a dramatic and pulsating final.

In a statement released in the nation’s capital, Abuja, Dr Shina Philips, the President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, praised the team for their exceptional courage and fighting spirit.

“Our girls demonstrated the never-say-never approach that the average Nigerian is known for.

Their eventual victory, especially in the final game, when they went two goals behind in just 25 minutes after the start of the match, should be a boost to all Nigerians in the face of our current challenges,” Philips said.

While congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerians for this landmark achievement, Dr Philips encouraged Nigerians to be steadfast in their support for the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation.

“We commend the President for his support for the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation. Both bodies are working in synergy to improve the fortunes of Nigeria’s national teams at all levels,” Philips noted.