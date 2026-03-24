Nigeria Pioneers Future Of International Rugby League For Emerging Nations

After a successful debut in global rugby league in 2026, Nigeria is set to sustain the momentum with a pioneering international rugby competition sharing a stage with the Rugby League World Cup.

The competition, named Emerging Nations Challenge, has received the blessings of the international rugby league board and is proposed to be held in Sydney from October 19 to November 11, with each participating team playing four matches.

Vice chairman of the Nigerian Rugby League Association, Ade Adebisi, believes the new competition is what Nigerian Rugby League needs after the Green Falcons’ performance in Canada in 2025.

“When we missed out with our women not making the World Cup, We saw the level that we needed to play and what we needed to do, so we made a proposal to the international Rugby league, IRL, and the people running the world cup this year, that we think we could bring together some of the emerging nations, some of the countries who missed out of making the world cup and create a competition; not like the world cup, but something within itself like the Emerging Nations Challenge.”