Nigeria Pharma Health Expo Holds May In Lagos

Nigeria Pharma Health Expo, the largest pharmaceutical exhibition, is billed for 12 and 13 May 2026 at The Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the international expo provides an immense opportunity to capture the untapped market of the West African Region through Nigeria.

The show is organised by Astrovision Global FZCO, Dubai (foreign partners) and Plough Events Ltd, (local partners) headed by Mr Joseph Chukwu.

The exhibition will be the gateway to the West African Pharmaceutical Business Community in Nigeria. It is the premier exhibition series in this sector in the West Africa Region.

As the first and only health business event/forum bringing together the key decision makers and captains of the pharma industry, the exhibition is a must-attend global event in the pharmaceutical calendar and offers an ideal environment for companies to showcase their products in one of the fastest-growing and most lucrative pharmaceutical markets in the world.

The Pharmaceutical Expo enhances understanding and fosters meaningful connections by engaging with pharma industry. This initiative ultimately reduces the knowledge and accessibility gaps in the pharmaceutical and ingredients industry.

Over 100 exhibitors will participate, while over 2500 visitors from 10 countries, including Nigeria and South East Asia, are expected.