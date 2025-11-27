Nigeria Petitions ITTF Over Visa Denial For World Youth Championships In Romania

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has lodged a formal petition with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) after its players were denied entry visas to compete at the ongoing 2025 World Youth Championships in Romania.

The development has sparked concern within Nigeria’s table tennis community, as the setback threatens the country’s participation in one of the sport’s most prestigious youth tournaments.

In a letter signed by NTTF President, Adesoji Tayo, the Federation condemned the decision, describing it as a violation of the principles of international sportsmanship, inclusivity, and fair participation that ITTF and its partners uphold.

“As an official representative of Nigeria and Africa in this prestigious global event, I firmly believe that the reasons provided for the visa refusal are unjust, discriminatory, and contrary to the spirit of unity which international sports is designed to foster,” Tayo stated.

Despite weeks of intensive training by players and coaches, the visa denial has dampened the spirit of the contingent and resulted in financial losses for the Federation.