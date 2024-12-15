₦85bn Debt: Nigerian Govt Clears ECOWAS Levy

Share

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Omar Touray has revealed that Nigeria has paid its accrued debt owing the union to the tune of ₦85 billion.

Speaking at the opening of the 66th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS on Sunday in Abuja, Touray said while the community had suffered a slow response from member states in remitting their levies, Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu had cleared its levies from 2023 to date.

Hailing President Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria for always supporting the efforts of the regional body, he said it is the first time in 19 years that Nigeria will pay 100% of its ECOWAS levy.

He also thanked the efforts of the outgoing President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, who would leave office on January 7, 2025.

“This needs to be reversed. The good news is that for the first time in 19 years, Nigeria has decided to pay 100 per cent of its community levy from 2023.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that on Friday, December 13th, Nigeria paid ₦85 billion and 54 million representing 100 per cent of the 2023 levy and the levy of 2024 up to July 2024.

“We all agree that this payment underscores the leadership and commitment of President Ahmed Tinubu, the government, and the people of Nigeria to our community,” he stated

