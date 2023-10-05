Nigeria Paying For Neglecting Teachers’ Education – COEASU President

The National President of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Dr Smart Odunayo Olugbeko has attributed the myriads of problems confronting the country to the “willful neglect” of teachers’ education by the government.

Olugbeko spoke on Thursday at an event organised by the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta branch of COEASU to celebrate the world teachers in Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme of the event: “Transformation in Education begins with teachers”, Olugbeko lamented the acute shortage of teachers in primary and secondary schools, declaring that Nigeria may not have quality teachers again if the government continues to neglect and underfund colleges of education.

According to him, Nigeria is paying for its years of neglecting teachers’ education, adding that the country will continue to produce bandits, terrorists, armed robbers and prostitutes if the government does not adequately fund education.

“Teachers’ education is as important as the institution that produces those teachers therefore if we talk about colleges of education today, it is one system that the government has willfully neglected to the extent that the promotion of teachers has been adversely affected.

“Our country is suffering from the neglect it has meted to teachers’ education and until the country raises up to its responsibilities and puts teachers’ education on the front burner, all our efforts at repositioning the country will continue to elude us.

“The government of Nigeria, if it wants to seriously address the myriads of problems that confront it, teachers’ education must be given the priority it deserves.

“Nigeria as a nation has not taken teachers’ education seriously. Of all the private universities established in Nigeria in the last 20 years, only five per cent of the universities run courses in education because the rich and the elites do not want their children to become teachers.

“In the last concluded UTME, courses into teachers education were the least subscribed to. Out of 1.5 million people who sat for that examination, less than 52,000 of the students wanted to become students.

“Teachers have not been encouraged because only people who have nowhere else to go are resulting to teaching”, Olugbeko lamented.

In her remarks, the chairman of the FCE branch of COEASU, Dr Kemi Oni called on the Federal government to make teaching attractive by giving incentives to students studying education courses.

“If we want to see progress, if we want to see positive change, if we want to see development in any society, the teachers must be well reckoned with.”, Oni said.